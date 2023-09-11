India hands over G20 presidency to Brazil

SHAFAQNA-India on Sunday handed over the G20 presidency to Brazil and proposed a virtual meeting in November.

On the final day of the summit in New Delhi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and handed him the ceremonial gavel of the presidency.

India, taking over from Indonesia, has presided over the G-20 since Dec. 1, and will continue to hold the position until Nov. 30. Brazil will take over the presidency on Dec. 1.

“It is my proposal that we hold another session of the G-20 virtually in November-end … we can review the issues that have been agreed upon during this summit,” Modi said. “Our teams will share the details.”

