Morocco Earthquake survivors search continues

Earthquake survivors

SHAFAQNA-Search and rescue efforts across central Morocco are ongoing as people cling to the hope of finding loved ones.

Many are believed to be trapped underneath the rubble after a 6.8 earthquake struck on the evening of 8 September with whole villages destroyed.
Countries have sent emergency humanitarian assistance in the aftermath of the quake, the worst to hit the North African country since 1960.

The death toll has climbed to over 2,000, so far, although many more people remain missing.

The epicenter was high in the Atlas Mountains about 70 kilometers (44 miles) south of Marrakech in Al-Haouz province, but most of the country felt the shake.

Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com

