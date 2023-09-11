USA: Lawmakers introduce resolution to denounce hatred and racism

.SHAFAQNA- A group of US lawmakers has introduced a resolution to condemn the hatred, xenophobia, and racism that have affected Arab, Muslim, South Asian and Sikh communities since September 11, 2001.
Just during the first month after the attack, community organisations documented 945 incidents of bias and hate against Americans perceived to be of Middle Eastern or South Asian descent.
This climate of hate also led to bullying and violence in their everyday lives and in their workplaces, businesses, community centres, and houses of worship.
Congresswoman Omar said September 11, 2001, was a catastrophic event in American history.
The resolution put forward a series of recommendations to support those affected by the hateful profiling and targeting that has occurred during the 20 years since the September 11 attacks.
The recommendations include a call for supporting allocating resources to community-based organisations outside and independent of law enforcement that centre the experiences and demands of Arab, Muslim, Middle Eastern, South Asian, and Sikh communities.