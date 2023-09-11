English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Egypt bans niqab in schools

0
Egypt bans niqab in schools

SHAFAQNA-The Egyptian government has announced a ban on the wearing of the face-covering niqab in schools.

Egypt’s Education Minister Reda Hegazy made the announcement on Monday, adding that students would still have the right to choose whether to wear a headscarf, but insisted it must not cover their faces.

He also said that the child’s guardian should be aware of their choice, and that it must have been made without any outside pressure.

“Here, the role of the teachers of the Arabic language, religious education, and social and psychological education, will be to prepare the students psychologically to implement the ministry’s decision with all kindness and gentleness, taking into account the students’ psychological state and their age level,” he said in a statement.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.