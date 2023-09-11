USA Muslim group condemns Quran desecration in New York

SHAFAQNA-A Muslim group in the US condemned the desecration of the Quran outside in New York City.

“We condemn this apparent attempt to desecrate the Quran – a sacred text followed by millions of Americans – and ask religious and political leaders of all faiths and backgrounds to stand with the American Muslim community in repudiation of the growing bigotry and division we are witnessing nationwide,” Executive Director of the New York chapter of the Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NY), Afaf Nasher, said in a statement.

That was after a suspect threw a copy of the Quran to the ground and kicked it outside of the Turkish House early Friday. Turkish House security personnel removed the suspect from the premises.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com