Israeli delegation makes first open visit to Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA-An Israeli delegation is in Riyadh for a UNESCO meeting, marking the country’s first publicly announced visit to Saudi Arabia.

The five-member delegation arrived on Sunday, an Israeli official told AFP, for the meeting to update UNESCO’s world heritage list of cultural and historic sites.

“We are happy to be here — it’s a good first step,” said the official, who did not want to be named given the sensitivities of the visit, during the meeting. “We thank UNESCO and the Saudi authorities.”

The team travelled through Dubai, the official said, as there are no direct flights between Israel and Saudi Arabia, and arrived on Sunday.

Source: khaleejtimes

www.shafaqna.com