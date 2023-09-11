Where do Pakistan exist in international arena?

The agreement will greatly benefit low- and middle-income countries in the region and give the Middle East an important role in global trade. The Memorandum of Understanding for the agreement was signed by the European Union, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and other G20 partners.

The G20 is a group of 20 major economic powers, comprising 19 countries and the 20th member, the European Union. India holds the chairmanship of this group, now this chairmanship has been transferred to Brazil. India’s economy is 3736 billion dollars while ours is only 376 billion dollars, if we want our voice to be stronger in the world then we have to improve ourselves economically.

The recent G20 meeting has been of particular importance in terms of its goals. The signing of the Rail and Ports Agreement is a very important development.

This agreement has come to light when US President Joe Biden is trying to counter China’s Belt and Road project on the global stage by presenting the US as an alternative partner and investor for developing countries in the G20 group. are The summit has taken on added significance this year as many countries are recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met at the BRICS summit in South Africa, but President Xi Jinping did not go to New Delhi to participate in the G20 meeting at the last minute of the G20 meeting. .

In his place, Prime Minister Li Qiang led the Chinese delegation, while Russian President Putin also did not attend the summit and Russia was represented by the delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned leaders that their bickering will increase conflict and undermine public confidence.

The G20 represents twenty of the world’s largest economies, but global analysts refer to it as the G2. That is, America and China, the two biggest in the world, which is a fact. China is the world’s emerging economy, an economy born from the womb of communism and now a competitive partner in the global capitalist system. China’s growing global capitalist role is giving rise to its global strategic role.

The G20 includes the United States, Russia, China, India, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the European Union. The G20 was established in 1999 after the Asian economic crisis.

In the early years, its meetings were attended by finance ministers and central bank governors of member countries, but after the global financial crisis of 2007, it was changed to a summit meeting.

The strength of this group can be estimated from the fact that 85 percent of the world economy’s GDP and 75 percent of global trade are in the hands of these countries. These countries represent two-thirds of the world’s population.

Well, the purpose of this group is to consider various aspects and issues of the economic system, but over time it has also included issues like sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, climate change and anti-corruption. Matters like energy, climate change and anti-corruption were also included. Any decisions taken at the meeting are generally followed by member states but are not legally binding.

Here the question arises that why we could not make our place in the G20 countries? The answer is that when this forum came into existence in 1999, at that time Pakistan was not included in the top twenty economies of the world, we have not yet achieved this position, the reason for this is obvious to all.

Pakistan, apart from the Muslim countries in the region, also has its own status as a country located at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East, which has the potential to become a game changer in the region through the China-Pakistan Corridor.

A country with a powerful war machine and nuclear capability and its close ties with the Gulf and other states, there are countless other reasons that give hope to the state of Pakistan that if a little attention is paid to the economy. Joining G20 is not a difficult step.

India’s policy is that it is also a major stakeholder in the global trade market, it is also the economic and military power of Asia. China, the world’s second-largest economy, is currently grappling with low consumer demand, including rising youth unemployment and a crisis in the key property sector. In fact, India is actually afraid of the China-Pak Corridor.

Chinese President Xi Jinping says that despite the changes in the global scenario, China will stand by Pakistan. The CPEC project has an important role in revitalizing the economic and social development of Pakistan.

China and Pakistan have so far achieved numerous mutual development goals from CPEC, this project is a clear proof of the strong friendship between the two countries. gave The world is subject to economic interests, economic matters are seen more than emotions in international relations.

Indian Prime Minister visited Australia and signed major trade agreements there. When the media raised questions about human rights violations in India, the Australian Prime Minister said that it was an internal matter of India.

Unfortunately our priorities are different, we don’t know what to do. Argentina’s economy collapsed, it defaulted but got back on its feet and became a member of the G20.

Global politics and economy are not child’s play, war, peace and security issues are not resolved by emotions or friendship but by economy, technology and smart forces.

We have to strengthen ourselves economically. We are very backward in the world, we have to fix ourselves, bring political stability in the country, only this will bring economic stability. The G20 countries account for 85% of the world’s industrial output.

So these are the countries that are controlling the world’s finances and industry. Their importance can be estimated from this. Regional grouping is happening in the world, so we also have to promote alliances with our regional countries.

China and India are increasing mutual trade despite all the differences, America and Western Europe are encircling China but trade between them continues.

We have to speed up trade with China and other countries. It is good that Pakistan is now moving towards an alternative to the IMF. We should understand that political stability is necessary for economic stability. Stability should be given.

We have to strengthen our economy and become a member of G20. For this political stability in the country is necessary, without it economic stability cannot come.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com