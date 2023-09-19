Former diplomat: Africa is probably place of “East and West deal”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE– Regarding the coup d’états in Africa in future, a university professor and former Ambassador of Iran to Norway and Poland said: Sovereignties in Africa cooperate with China and have gained China’s confidence and do not do something in secret. No coup d’état will occur in such country but if China feels its investment is in danger, it probably will take action or do supports and create some changes in political structure of these countries.

In an interview with Shafaqna Future, Dr Abdul Reza Faraji Rad asserted: after independence of African countries from the domination of colonial powers, some coup d’états were taken place in these countries and this had become common. Africa had to some extent moved toward development and democracy for some time. The era of coup d’états in Africa is over but in the last three years, we have observed these coup d’états have started again and we have recently witnessed 7 coup d’états.

Multi-polarization of the world is not ineffective on the coup d’états in Africa

He added: on the other hand, African countries have moved toward development with the help of countries like China and we have observed some changes known to be development in Africa.

Since the Trump era, geopolitical conflict and competition between China and the USA has been increasing. The war in Ukraine has been continued for about a year and a half and Russians are fighting NATO and the West. Some of these western countries such as France and Britain have influence in Africa; therefore, Russians may not be able to deal with NATO in the warfronts but I think this geopolitical competition that has been shaped in the world and is ongoing on behalf of China and the US or China and Europe as well as Russia and the West is not ineffective in these occurrences.

Current situation of Africa depends on geopolitical competitions in the world

He continued: If Eastern powers feel they can have more interests in Africa with a coup d’état given their investments, they will not withhold. I do not say such coup d’états are totally occurred due to instigation of China and Russia but I say these powers do intervene. Second, geopolitical changes in the world, the war in Ukraine, the West pressure on China because of not occupying Taiwan, sanctions, and so on are not ineffective.

He said: the current situation of Africa depends on geopolitical competitions in the world. I think if the war in Ukraine ends and stability is created and Russians get points, Russia will have the needs after war. Economy of this country is collapsing. Today, industries in Russia have been stopped or are working with the minimum capacity. Indeed, Russia has to fudge. The people in Russia have got used to drive the most advanced cars and it is difficult for them to accept the new routine.

Russians will get points in the war in Ukraine and they will transact. Africa, too, can be among the same deals but the situation for China is different from Russia. China has invested in Africa. Its situation depends on the type of sovereignty in African countries. China invests and before doing this, it thinks about its future and interests.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com