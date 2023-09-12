Morocco earthquake toll passes 2800

SHAFAQNA-The Morocco earthquake death toll climbing to more than 2,800 people.

Search teams from Spain, the United Kingdom and Qatar have joined Moroccan rescue efforts after the magnitude 6.8 quake struck late on Friday in the High Atlas Mountains, with the epicentre 72km (45 miles) southwest of Marrakesh.

State television reported that the death toll has risen to 2,862 with 2,562 people injured. Rescuers said the traditional mud brick houses ubiquitous in the region reduced the chances of finding survivors because they had crumbled.

Source: aljazeera

