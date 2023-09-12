English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 3Other News

Morocco earthquake toll passes 2800

0
Morocco earthquake toll passes 2800

SHAFAQNA-The Morocco earthquake death toll climbing to more than 2,800 people.

Search teams from Spain, the United Kingdom and Qatar have joined Moroccan rescue efforts after the magnitude 6.8 quake struck late on Friday in the High Atlas Mountains, with the epicentre 72km (45 miles) southwest of Marrakesh.

State television reported that the death toll has risen to 2,862 with 2,562 people injured. Rescuers said the traditional mud brick houses ubiquitous in the region reduced the chances of finding survivors because they had crumbled.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Morocco Earthquake: Search Continues for Survivors

asadian

World leaders offer solidarity to Morocco after earthquake

asadian

Morocco earthquake: At least 2000 dead & thousands injured

asadian

Morocco earthquake: Football players donate blood

asadian

Morocco earthquake: Mosque’s Minaret in famous Jemaa el-Fnaa square collapsed

asadian

Morocco: Earthquake kills more than 1000 people

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.