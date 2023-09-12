USA: Muslims still facing hate & discrimination 22 years after September 11 attacks

SHAFAQNA-22 years after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, discrimination and hatred of Muslims in the US still exist.

“After 22 years, unfortunately, Islamophobia has taken root and become part of the structure of racism that exists in parts of our country,” said Hussam Ayloush, chief executive officer of the California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-CA).

Ayloush told Anadolu that nearly one million of the estimated five million Muslims living in the US reside in the state of California and pointed out that harassment and prejudice against the Muslim community remain prevalent decades after 9/11.

