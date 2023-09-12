SHAFAQNA- Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr. Mohd Naeem Mukhtar advised Muslims to ensure that the restaurants where they eat or buy food have Halal status issued by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM).

“I advise the Muslim community to be careful when visiting restaurants and other establishments. We Muslims should check whether there is a Halal logo or not”, he said.

Mohd Naeem also advised Muslims to visit Malaysia’s official Halal portal at halal.gov.my or download the Verify Halal app so they can check the weather at the restaurant.

Source: BERNAMA

www.shafaqna.com