First Malaysian animation MECHAMATO to air on Japanese TV channel

SHAFAQNA- Homegrown Mechamato will be the first Malaysian animation to air on Japanese TV channel TOKYO MX. Series creator Monsta (formerly known as Animonsta Studios) said in a statement that the channel will air Mechamato every Friday at 6:30 p.m., starting October 6.

According to BERNAMA, (VOD) with five commercial television stations in Tokyo, Nippon TV, TV Asahi, TBS Television, TV Tokyo and Fuji Television, allowing viewers to watch a week’s worth of television programs for free.



Faiz Zainal Aabidin, Marketing Director of Monsta, said the airing of the series marks a new chapter for the company.



The Japanese market is very picky when it comes to international animation, not to mention Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia.



In this statement, he said: One of the conditions for international programs to be broadcast on Japanese television channels is that anime series must expose culture and traditions to the public for viewers. knowledge.



The Mechamato series premiered in Japan via streaming programs such as Netflix, HBO GO, Amazon Prime, Hulu, dAnimeStore, J.Com and FOD in addition to Bandai next month.



In March, the series won the Anime Fan Award at the 2023 Tokyo Anime Awards.

Source: BERNAMA

www.shafaqna.com