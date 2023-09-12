English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

North Korean leader travels Russia by armored train

0
North Korean leader travels Russia

SHAFAQNA- North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un is on his first foreign visit in four years, travelling to Russia to meet Vladimir Putin.

The North Korean leader made the journey by train. His armoured locomotive offers all the luxuries of his home, including delicacies from around the world and plush pink leather armchairs.

Kim Jong Un has traversed from Pyongyang to Russia by train in a rare visit to meet Vladimir Putin and discuss a possible deal to supply North Korean arms for the war in Ukraine.

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia media the two leaders would discuss “sensitive” subjects.

Source: firstpost

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

75th anniversary of North Korea’s founding

asadian

Turkish-Russian Presidents Meet in Sochi

asadian

Sochi: Turkish-Russian Presidents to Meet on 04 Sep. 2023

asadian

BRICS Summit: Days of USA’s dollar’s domination of trade between BRICS member states are numbered

asadian

Iran-Russia Presidents discuss implementation of economic agreements

asadian

North Korean Leader fires top general & calls for war preparations

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.