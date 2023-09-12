North Korean leader travels Russia by armored train

SHAFAQNA- North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un is on his first foreign visit in four years, travelling to Russia to meet Vladimir Putin.

The North Korean leader made the journey by train. His armoured locomotive offers all the luxuries of his home, including delicacies from around the world and plush pink leather armchairs.

Kim Jong Un has traversed from Pyongyang to Russia by train in a rare visit to meet Vladimir Putin and discuss a possible deal to supply North Korean arms for the war in Ukraine.

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia media the two leaders would discuss “sensitive” subjects.

Source: firstpost

