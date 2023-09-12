Saudi Arabia: Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad nominated for international travel award

SHAFAQNA-Jeddah’s historical district, Al-Balad, has been nominated for the “Most Desirable City – Rest of World” category of the Wanderlust Travel Award.

The awards, launched 22 years ago, highlight what it deems to be the finest experiences and destinations within the travel sector, spanning various categories, including tourist destinations, tour operators, aviation companies, and more.

The nomination is seen as recognition from the travel community, underscoring Al-Balad’s status as a world-class heritage destination.

Voting is open for the 24 award categories until Oct. 18.

Source: arabnews

