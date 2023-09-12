English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Saudi Arabia: Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad nominated for international travel award

0
Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad

SHAFAQNA-Jeddah’s historical district, Al-Balad, has been nominated for the “Most Desirable City – Rest of World” category of the Wanderlust Travel Award.

The awards, launched 22 years ago, highlight what it deems to be the finest experiences and destinations within the travel sector, spanning various categories, including tourist destinations, tour operators, aviation companies, and more.
The nomination is seen as recognition from the travel community, underscoring Al-Balad’s status as a world-class heritage destination.
Voting is open for the 24 award categories until Oct. 18.

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Israeli delegation makes first open visit to Saudi Arabia

asadian

Expert: We will face “several new world powers and new blockings” in future

asadian

Saudis Host 45th UNESCO World Heritage Committee

asadian

Amnesty: Saudi Arabia executed 100 people so far in 2023

asadian

IMF: Saudi Arabia fastest-growing G20 economy

asadian

Saudi construction projects since 2016 worth $1.25 trillion

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.