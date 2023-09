SHAFAQNA-Thousands could be dead or missing in eastern Libya after tropical cyclone Storm Daniel hit the country on Sunday, the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said.

Officials controlling the eastern part of the country have already stated that 2,000 people have been killed by the natural disaster, while the IRFC said at least “10,000 people are missing” so far.

