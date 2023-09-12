English
International Shia News Agency
USA Media: Biden progresses prisoner exchange with Iran and release $6B in frozen Iranian oil

Biden progresses prisoner exchange

SHAFAQNA-The Biden administration has cleared the way for the release of five American citizens detained in Iran by issuing a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money from South Korea to Qatar, The Financial Times reported.

In addition, as part of the deal, the administration has agreed to release five Iranian citizens held in the United States.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed off on the sanctions waivers late last week, a month after U.S. and Iranian officials said an agreement in principle was in place. Congress was not informed of the waiver decision until Monday, according to the notification, which was obtained by The Associated Press.

Source: livenowfox

www.shafaqna.com

