Morocco earthquake caused damage to Mosques & minarets

SHAFAQNA-The deadly 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Morocco late on Friday has caused damage to Mosques & minarets.

Jemaa el-Fnaa Mosque, situated on the famous Marrakech square of the same name, dates back to the 14th century and appears to have sustained heavy damage. Images following the earthquake show its minaret completely levelled.

The nearby Kutubbiya Mosque, dating back to the 12th century, was also partially damaged. However, the extent of the damage is still being assessed. The mosque had recently been renovated and fitted with energy-efficient lights and solar panels.

People have raised concerns over the mosque’s famous 69-metre-high minaret, from which dust was billowing out following the tremors. Some media reports state that it has suffered substantial cracks.

Both mosques are situated in Marrakech’s old city, a Unesco world heritage site.

Another mosque that has been heavily impacted by the shockwaves is the Tinmel Mosque, which is located close to the epicentre of the quake in the High Atlas mountains.

The mosque, which dates back to the early 12th century, was built by Abd el-Mumin, the first caliph of the Almohad caliphate, an Amazigh empire that stretched across the Maghreb. It is an important example of Almohad architectural heritage.

Images show the Unesco world heritage site has suffered significant damage, with some walls reduced to rubble. Its tall minaret has largely been destroyed.

Source: middleeasteye

