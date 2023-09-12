Border road between Iraq and Saudi Arabia to be operational soon

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Housing and Construction has announced that the border road between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, which plays a significant role in increasing trade exchanges between the two countries, is on the verge of being operational.

According to “Al-Sabah” reports, Hussein Jasim Kazem, the director of Roads and Bridges at the Iraqi Ministry of Housing, emphasized that the border road project between Ar’ara and Anazah in Anbar province achieved a 97% progress and will soon be ready for operation.

He mentioned that this road spans 25 kilometers and has been constructed at a cost of 25 billion dinars, following the latest global standards.

He further added that this road will have a significant impact on increasing trade exchanges and facilitating the movement of travelers between the two countries.

Source:Al Sabah

