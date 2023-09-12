English
Bennett calls on Taliban to reverse draconian policies on women

Taliban to reverse draconian policies on women

SHAFAQNA-The UN special rapporteur for Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, at the UN Human Rights Council called on the “Taliban to reverse their draconian, misogynist policies and allow women to work and run businesses.

Speaking to the 54th Regular Session of the Human Rights Council, Bennett said 60,000 women have lost their jobs due to recent restrictions of the interim Afghan government.

“Recently the Taliban has restricted women’s activities even more. Beauty salons have been prohibited, eliminating approximately 60,000 jobs, depriving them of one of few remaining women’s only safe spaces,” he said.

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com

