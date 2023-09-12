Iran UN mission names five Iranians for looming prisoner swap with USA

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations has confirmed the release of five Iranian nationals detained in the United States in exchange for the release of five Americans.

Under a prisoner swap deal between the two countries, the five Iranian nationals who were held illegally for circumventing Washington’s anti-Iran sanctions will be released, the mission told the IRNA reporter in New York on Tuesday.

It added that some of them will return Iran, others will remain in the US.

According to the mission, the five Iranian nationals are: Mehrdad Moein Ansari, Kambiz Attar-Kashani, Reza Sarhangpour Kafrani, Amin Hassanzadeh, and Kaveh Lotfollah Afrasyabi.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in an interview with NBC News in Tehran that the prisoner swap deal between Iran and the US will be completed in “due time.”

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com