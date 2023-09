SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis expressed sorrow over the loss of lives of thousands of people and massive destruction by floods in Libya.

The Pope assured those affected of his “prayers for the souls of the deceased and all who mourn their loss.”

He sent his condolences to the people of Libya in a telegram signed by the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin and sent to the Apostolic Nuncio to Libya, Archbishop Savio Hon Tai-Fai.

Source: vaticannews

