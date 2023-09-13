Arab Countries aid victims of disasters in Libya & Morocco

SHAFAQNA-The Arab Countries rushed to offer aid and support to the victims of natural disasters in Libya and Morocco.

In eastern Libya, more than 2,000 people died and at least 10,000 were missing after Storm Daniel caused devastating floods, mainly through the city of Derna.

In Morocco, nearly 3,000 people died after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck late on Friday near the High Atlas mountains 72 kilometers southwest of Marrakech, flattening whole villages.

Offers of assistance came from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Algeria, Jordan, Iraq, Kuwait, Tunisia.

