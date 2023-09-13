France: Abaya ban revives painful memories for Muslim women

SHAFAQNA-Abaya ban in French public schools has brought back painful memories of the past for Muslim women,said Muslim activist.

Sometime in 2006, Maria De Cartena decided that she wants to wear a hijab, the Islamic headscarf.

But every morning, staff at her high school in Lyon, France, would force then-13-year-old to remove it.

They would stand at the entrance to make sure she does not step onto the premises with her head covered.

“It was humiliating and frustrating. I was feeling that I was removing a part of me … It was very difficult,” De Cartena said in an interview with Anadolu.

De Cartena, a legal and policy adviser at Perspectives Musulmanes, an anti-Islamophobia organization, emphasizes that these laws and prohibitions on clothes and practices have an emotional impact.

Today, young girls are asked to undress at their schools’ entrances, told to lift their dresses or skirts in front of everyone, she said.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com