Expert: “Coup d’états are sign for transformation that Africa needs”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE– Regarding the coup d’états in future in the Dark Continent, an expert says: coup d’états are a clear sign of transformation that Africa needs provided that the coup d’états do not remain in military stage and some opportunities and grounds are created for growth and transformation in economic, social and political grounds and people can observe their desires in practice.

In an interview with Shafaqna Future, the reporter asked the following questions from Mr. Mohammad Jafar Ghanadbashi: Considering the recent coup d’états in Africa, how do you evaluate the situation of this region? Which future is expected for Africa? Is it possible to predict that one part of Africa will undergo such transformations in future? And he maintained: what has really happened is the end of a stage of colonial policies. Indeed, it is beginning of a new stage in African countries’ movement toward real independence. In 1960, a large number of African countries became independent. This independence was not real and it can be stated that neocolonialism was converted into modern and ultra-modern colonialism. From 1960 up to now, the people of Africa permanently tolerated the pain of direct and indirect colonialism in visible and invisible models during 60 years. Direct support of people in Nigeria showed the community wanted the end of this stage. Colonialism cannot continue previous policies.

He pointed out that if we look at the roots of power in Africa, first, reduced power of colonial countries especially France in continuing dominance over Africa is considered. Also, determination and enthusiasm of people in achieving economic independence and particularly independence in the scope of government are taken into account. This issue creates several changes in the manner of governance. Previous governance was in accordance with the colonialists’ demand as well as French colonialism and today that procedure cannot be continued. If people agree to convert this governance into an independent governance in accordance with national interests, governance should be changed. What exists is that colonialism shows resistance today.

What inhibits the movement of African countries toward the new governance is lack of trained manpower

He added: French colonialism and American and British governments try so that this stage happens later and reduced power of their attendance is postponed to the future. But through the ongoing process of coup d’états, we saw a coup d’état in Kabul and anti-French demonstrations in Chad and before these, there were coup d’états in Mali and Burkina Faso which were supported by the general public. This showed colonialism cannot change this process anymore. To achieve the new governance, these countries wanted several factors and one of these factors is trained manpower. The required infrastructures for changes in this stage face with problems. What inhibits the movement of African countries toward the new governance is lack of trained manpower as well as economic problems that have lagged them behind. They should change some of the infrastructures in parallel with training of manpower. This situation is time consuming. It is difficult for them to achieve a new governance without foreign aid.

Future is promising for Africans

Ghanadbashi continued: Americans in comparison with Britain and France are regarded as a newly arrived power and have noticed that continuing the economic and political domination and even their military capability depend on dominance of African markets. Thus, Americans, too, cannot maintain their economy at the growth stage without Africa and get into trouble. Anyway, although there are numerous difficulties in future and Africans should perform a lot of actions and the colonist resistance is the major intruder but future is promising and the people of Africa are hopeful and are faced a huge volume of propaganda of major powers. The French colonialism attempts to introduce the people of Africa, who want independence, as extremist and has imposed sanctions against them. This is the method of colonialism versus revolutions to exhaust them and does not allow them to taste sweetness of independence but the future is promising for Africans. The required awareness and determination to confront horrible colonial policies have been created. These coup d’états are a clear sign of transformation that Africa needs provided that the coup d’états do not remain in military stage and some opportunities and grounds are created for growth and transformation in economic, social and political grounds and people can observe their desires in practice.

