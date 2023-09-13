AGRI MALAYSIA 2023: More than 450 stalls & 500 brands

SHAFAQNA- Malaysia’s largest agricultural exhibition, Agri Malaysia, returns this month with more than 450 stalls and 500 brands offering thousands of products, an increase of 50% from the previous exhibition.



In a statement today (13 Sep. 2023), Agri Malaysia said the event, which will be held from September 21 to 23 at the Setia City Convention Center in Shah Alam, will bring together industry representatives and international players to explore innovative solutions, share knowledge and the to strengthen cooperation. BERNAMA reported.



Under the theme “Agriculture is the innovation of the future”, Agri Malaysia 2023 aims to promote the growth and sustainability of the agricultural sector, with an emphasis on advanced technologies, modern farming techniques and sustainable practices.



The event features four new elements, including AgriDemo, which demonstrates precision agriculture and technologies such as drones and self-driving tractors in action, and AgriTalk, where innovative companies showcase their innovative solutions for pest control, soil health and more.

There will also be an AgriClinic where visitors can consult with experts who conduct soil quality testing and leaf health assessments, while Smart Agriculture Solutions will allow participants to practice smart farming with demonstrations of farm management systems based on Al’s discovery.



Source: BERNAMA

