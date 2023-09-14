English
International Shia News Agency
Malaysia: Pahang pledges to produce more halal food products

SHAFAQNA- Pahang will step up efforts to ensure that more businesses in the state obtain halal certification and produce a wide range of halal food for the local market and for export.

According to BERNAMA, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said this is due to the high demand for halal food from global consumers.

There is no denying that Halal certification is important internationally because it makes consumers feel safe, especially when it comes to food, and this also applies to our country.

“Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) called for improvements in the sector at the launch of the 2023 World Halal Summit, and there is still room in Pahang to increase halal food production and halal certification.”

Source: BERNAMA

www.shafaqna.com

