UN: Methamphetamine trafficking in and around Afghanistan is increasing

SHAFAQNA- According to a report released Sunday (10 Sep. 2023) by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), methamphetamine trafficking is on the rise in and around Afghanistan.



According to UN News, Methamphetamine trafficking in Afghanistan and neighboring countries is on the rise.



Insight into illegal methamphetamine production in Afghanistan shows a sharp increase in drug seizures, from 2.5 tonnes in 2017 to 29.7 tonnes in 2021.



In the form of street drugs, methamphetamine or “Crystal meth” is a powerful stimulant and highly addictive drug that affects the central nervous system and may cause rapid or irregular heartbeat.



Attacks suspected to have occurred in Afghanistan have been reported as far away as East Africa, Southeast Asia and the European Union.



UNODC findings also show that heroin trafficking continues, albeit at a slower pace, after the April 2022 Taliban drug ban.



The dramatic increase in seizures of methamphetamine in Afghanistan and neighboring countries signals an increase in the trade and a rapid transformation into an illicit drug market traditionally dominated by Afghan opiates.



Source: UN News

www.shafaqna.com