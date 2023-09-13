Iraq requests extradition of Iraqi refugee for Quran desecration in Sweden

SHAFAQNA-Iraq has asked Sweden to extradite Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika, who sparked international outrage by desecrating the Quran.

Lawyer David Hall confirmed that Iraq is seeking Momika’s extradition because he burnt a Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm in June. However, Hall explained the legal complexities involved, stating, “To be extradited to another country, the law (in Sweden) dictates that the crime has to be a crime in both Sweden and Iraq.” Since burning the holy book is not considered a crime in Sweden, extradition on these grounds is impossible.