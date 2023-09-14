UMS: “Use social media as means of solidarity”

SHAFAQNA- Dr. Jakaria Dasan, director of the Center for Corporate Communication at University Malaysia Sabah (UMS), said positive and effective use of social media, especially among the current generation, is crucial to strengthening unity among people.



According to BERNAMA, Zakaria, who is also a lecturer at UMS, said misuse of social media can lead to misunderstandings. Therefore, it is important for members of society to use social media as a means to integrate the roles and responsibilities that come with behaving as patriotic citizens.



We need to look at social media positively. This technology didn’t exist before, but now everyone has a smartphone. We used to have payphones, but even then we couldn’t access them and sometimes make phone calls, and there were delays in transmitting information.



Source: BERNAMA

www.shafaqna.com