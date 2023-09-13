Talks between Putin and Kim end after several hours

SHAFAQNA-North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin have finished their meeting in Russia after several hours.

Kim offered Putin his country’s “full and unconditional support” for Russia’s “sacred fight” to defend its security interests and said Pyongyang will always stand with Moscow on the “anti-imperialist” front.

Elements of a possible drone were identified on Romanian territory, the Romanian defence ministry said, hours after a Russian drone attack on port infrastructure in nearby Ukraine.

Ukraine’s military said its forces had struck naval targets and port infrastructure in the bay of the Crimean port of Sevastopol, home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.