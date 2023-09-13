English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Talks between Putin and Kim end after several hours

0
Talks between Putin and Kim

SHAFAQNA-North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin have finished their meeting in Russia after several hours.
Kim offered Putin his country’s “full and unconditional support” for Russia’s “sacred fight” to defend its security interests and said Pyongyang will always stand with Moscow on the “anti-imperialist” front.
Elements of a possible drone were identified on Romanian territory, the Romanian defence ministry said, hours after a Russian drone attack on port infrastructure in nearby Ukraine.
Ukraine’s military said its forces had struck naval targets and port infrastructure in the bay of the Crimean port of Sevastopol, home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Sochi: Turkish-Russian Presidents to Meet on 04 Sep. 2023

asadian

BRICS Summit: Days of USA’s dollar’s domination of trade between BRICS member states are numbered

asadian

North Korean Leader fires top general & calls for war preparations

asadian

Putin: African initiative could be basis for peace in Ukraine

asadian

Putin & African peace mission to adopt joint statement

asadian

Putin Met With Wagner’s Leader

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.