WFP: Another 24 million people could face extreme hunger this year

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) said on Tuesday that historic funding shortfalls are forcing it to “drastically” cut rations in most of its operations, which possibly leading to an increase Another 24 million people will be at risk of starvation in the next 12 months.



According to UN News, facing a funding gap of more than 60 percent, WFP chief economist Arif Husain said the organization had “never experienced a deficit of this kind” in its 60-year history.



As contributions fall but needs increase, the UN agency said “major cuts” have been made in almost half of its operations.



The agency’s latest analysis shows that each percentage drop in food aid pushes 400,000 people into a famine emergency.



The funding shortfall comes at a time of growing need, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and compounded by the war in Ukraine.

About 345 million people worldwide are facing severe food insecurity; This number includes 40 million people who are hungry and at risk of dying from malnutrition. This number has doubled since 2020.



“As record numbers of people around the world face hunger, we must increase lifesaving assistance, not reduce it,” Director WFP Executive Cindy McCain said.



Source: UN News

