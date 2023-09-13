US poverty rate rose in 2022

SHAFAQNA-American Poverty rate increased to 12.4 percent from 7.8% in 2022 for the first time since 2010, the US Census Bureau said Tuesday.

Data also showed a 2.3% decrease in median household income, from $76,330 in 2021 to $74,580 in 2022.

The official poverty rate stood at 11.5% in 2022, compared to 11.6% in 2021.

An estimated 25.9 million (7.9% of population) did not have health insurance at any point in 2022, according to the data.