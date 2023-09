SHAFAQNA-New york times reported that the prisoner deal with Iran could be complete as soon as next week.Release of frozen Iranian funds & US prisoner release set for next week.

The State Department on Tuesday defended its progress toward completing a prisoner deal with Iran under which the United States is freeing $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds for humanitarian purposes in exchange for the release of five Americans held in Tehran.

