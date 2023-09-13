UN: As start of school year, nearly 30% of children earthquake-affected households in Türkiye miss school

SHAFAQNA- Nearly three in 10 earthquake-affected households in Türkiye reported no access to education seven months after the February disaster. When Save the Children said several classes were opened for the new school this year.
As we enter the first school year following the devastating February 6 earthquake, UN data shows that access to education remains a major barrier. In 27% of affected households, children do not receive any education. Reliefweb reported.
21% of Turkish citizens said that none of their children go to school and 20% cited financial difficulties as the main reason.
Even among families with school-age children, a third said their biggest problem since the earthquake was financial difficulties. The earthquake affected the education of nearly four million children in Türkiye – about one in six – including 350,000 refugee and migrant children.
In Türkiye , 1842 educational institutions were completely destroyed and 637 were damaged. The magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed more than 56,000 people in Türkiye and Syria and is expected to be one of the deadliest in a decade. In addition, around 138,000 people were injured, including many children.
Some areas have started summer school programs to help children catch up in the months following the earthquakes, but gaps remain.
Source: Reliefweb