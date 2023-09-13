UN: As start of school year, nearly 30% of children earthquake-affected households in Türkiye miss school

SHAFAQNA- Nearly three in 10 earthquake-affected households in Türkiye reported no access to education seven months after the February disaster. When Save the Children said several classes were opened for the new school this year.



As we enter the first school year following the devastating February 6 earthquake, UN data shows that access to education remains a major barrier. In 27% of affected households, children do not receive any education. Reliefweb reported.

21% of Turkish citizens said that none of their children go to school and 20% cited financial difficulties as the main reason.

