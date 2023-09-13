Amirabdollahian: Iraq to fully enforce security agreement with Iran

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said Iraq will fully execute a security agreement with Iran in the coming days.

“Iraq will fully execute the provisions of the security agreement in the coming days,” Amirabdollahian said at a joint press conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Tehran on Wednesday (13 Sep. 2023).

He stressed that the Islamic Republic is committed to the security of the country, expressing satisfaction with the progress made by Iraq in removing terrorists from areas close to the border with Iran.

Iraq’s foreign minister expressed his gratitude to Iran for its clear stance in support of the Iraqi people. He maintained that the Iraqi constitution prohibits any group from using Iraqi territory to launch attacks on other nations, adding that security cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad is in line with the Iraqi constitution.

Source: dohanews

