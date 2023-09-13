Libya: Floods destroy quarter of Derna city

SHAFAQNA- The flooding has wiped out a quarter of the coastal city of Derna in Libya , where two dams burst following heavy rains.

In Derna, a city of around 125,000 inhabitants, Reuters journalists saw wrecked neighbourhoods, their buildings washed out and cars flipped on their roofs in streets covered in mud and rubble left by a wide torrent after dams burst.

Reuters journalists saw many bodies laid out on the ground in the hospital corridors. As more bodies were brought to the hospital people looked at them, trying to identify missing family members.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com