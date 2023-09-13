English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Storm Daniel hits Gaza Strip, some homes flooded

0
Storm Daniel hits Gaza Strip

SHAFAQNA-Storm Daniel, has hit the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, 13 September, causing flooding in several houses and streets.

An Anadolu reporter said that a number of houses in different areas of the Strip were submerged by rainwater.

According to reports, after wreaking havoc in Libya, the remnants of Storm Daniel reached the Palestinian Territories late Tuesday.

The spokesman for the Palestinian Civil Defense Service in Gaza, Mahmoud Basal, told Anadolu: “Our crews dealt with dozens of tasks as a result of the storm that struck the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning.”“Many homes were flooded and trees were uprooted by rainwater,” Basal added.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Israel to end ban on exports from Gaza

asadian

Palestinian women working to save Gaza’s fishing industry

asadian

Gaza’s power cuts amid rising temperatures

asadian

Israel strikes Gaza as Jenin raid ends

asadian

Rights group: 80% of Gaza children suffer psychological distress

asadian

1,000 Palestinians displaced by Israeli offensive in Gaza

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.