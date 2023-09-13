Storm Daniel hits Gaza Strip, some homes flooded

SHAFAQNA-Storm Daniel, has hit the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, 13 September, causing flooding in several houses and streets.

An Anadolu reporter said that a number of houses in different areas of the Strip were submerged by rainwater.

According to reports, after wreaking havoc in Libya, the remnants of Storm Daniel reached the Palestinian Territories late Tuesday.

The spokesman for the Palestinian Civil Defense Service in Gaza, Mahmoud Basal, told Anadolu: “Our crews dealt with dozens of tasks as a result of the storm that struck the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning.”“Many homes were flooded and trees were uprooted by rainwater,” Basal added.

