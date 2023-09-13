English
International Shia News Agency
Libya: Humanitarian aid scales up as floods of ‘epic proportions’ claim thousands of lives

SHAFAQNA- UN agencies and partners in eastern Libya where last weekend’s heavy rains caused catastrophic flooding and loss of life are responding to the disaster, humanitarian officials told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday.

An estimated 3,000 people were killed and up to 10,000 reported missing after Hurricane Daniel caused massive flooding over the weekend, inundating eastern parts of the country, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). Reliefweb reported.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, expressed his deepest condolences to the Libyan authorities and the families of the dead: “At this time, our thoughts are with the thousands of people affected there.”
 
“We stay close.This is a difficult time in solidarity with all the Libyan people” ,spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.
“In addition, we are mobilizing resources and emergency response teams to support the affected people, and working with local, national and international partners to provide urgently needed humanitarian assistance to people in the affected areas.”

The United Nations is collaborating with Libyan authorities to assess needs and support ongoing relief efforts, he added.
Source: Reliefweb 
