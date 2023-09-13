English
Iraq’s PM calls Al-Azhar’s Sheikh to inquire about health

Iraq's PM calls Al-Azhar’s Sheikh

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa’ Al-Sudani spoke with Al-Azhar’s Sheikh, Ahmed Al-Tayeb, to inquire about his health.

A statement from Al-Sudani’s press office said:

Mohammed Shiaa’ Al-Sudani made a phone call to His Eminence Sheikh of Al-Azhar, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, this Tuesday evening to inquire about his health. He wished His Eminence Sheikh Al-Tayeb a speedy recovery and expressed his appreciation for the efforts of Al-Azhar and its leader in spreading the spirit of tolerance and moderation throughout the Islamic world.

Source: en.964media

www.shafaqna.com

