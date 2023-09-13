English
International Shia News Agency
Putin: Russia & North Korea have opportunities for military cooperation

SHAFAQNA-Russia and North Korea have opportunities to develop military cooperation, despite UN sanctions, Vladimir Putin said.

Speaking to the state-run Rossiya-1 TV channel, Putin said Moscow complies with UN sanctions on military-technical cooperation with Pyongyang “but there are opportunities within the rules.”

“There are certain restrictions. Russia complies with all these restrictions. But there are things that we can talk about. And here, too, there are prospects. Under the current rules, we also have opportunities, which we see and discuss,” he said, commenting on the outcome of his talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who arrived in Russia on a two-day visit on Tuesday aboard his special armored train.

Putin said his meeting with Kim was “productive,” describing it as “a frank exchange of views” on the situation in the region and bilateral relations.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

