Libya floods death toll could reach 20000

SHAFAQNA-Thousands remain missing as rescuers struggle to get to Libya’s Derna, the city hardest hit by floods unleashed on Sunday by Storm Daniel. Derna Mayor Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi told the number of deaths in the city could reach 18,000 to 20000.

Swathes of the Mediterranean city were obliterated by a torrent of water unleashed by a powerful storm that swept down a usually dry riverbed on Sunday night, bursting dams above the city. Multistorey buildings collapsed with sleeping families inside.

Spokesperson of the interior ministry Lieutenant Tarek al-Kharraz on Wednesday told the AFP news agency that 3,840 deaths had been recorded in the Mediterranean city so far, including 3,190 who have already been buried. Among them were at least 400 foreigners, mostly from Sudan and Egypt.

