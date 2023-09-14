Quran burner’s lawyer: Iraq asks Sweden to extradite Iraqi refugee

SHAFAQNA-Iraq has asked Sweden to extradite Iraqi refugee, who stoked international outrage by desecrating the Holy Quran, Salwan Momika’s lawyer said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Swedish police questioned Momika in connection with the extradition request.

“To be extradited to another country, the law (in Sweden) dictates that the crime has to be a crime in both Sweden and Iraq,” David Hall, the lawyer, said.

Burning a holy book “is not a crime in Sweden, so it’s not possible for Sweden to extradite him”, Hall said.

