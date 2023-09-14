[Video] Mexico displays what it claims are alien mummies

SHAFAQNA-Mexican journalist and self-described UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan presented two caskets in Mexico’s congressional chambers during a hearing on unidentified flying objects.

Two small mummified specimens were presented Tuesday at Mexico’s first public congressional hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), also known as UFOs.

Displaying two mummified bodies he claimed to be not from Earth, journalist and UFO researcher Jaime Maussan and other experts proposed that the Mexican Chamber of Deputies recognize UAPs, to guarantee airspace security and to allow it to be studied. The shriveled bodies with shrunken, warped heads left those in the chamber aghast and quickly kicked up a social media fervor.

Source: abc7

