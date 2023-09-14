English
Turkish FM announces intensive talks with Iraq, UAE & Qatar

SHAFAQNA-Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has revealed extensive discussions with Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar concerning the Turkish-Iraqi Development Road Project.

This announcement was made during a joint press conference held on Wednesday with his British counterpart, James Cleverly, who is on an official visit to the Turkish capital, Ankara.

Fidan emphasized the growing significance of new trade routes in light of recent geopolitical developments, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the competition between the United States and China or the West and China.

Source: shafaq

www.shafaqna.com

