SHAFAQNA-Muslim icons have been revealed in the 2023 TIME100 Next list. Ramy Youssef, Duaa Tariq, Mona Chalabi, and Humza Yousaf are all picked due to their individual influences, as their “work and determination is creating a better future.”

The list recognises the 100 rising leaders worldwide who are shaping the future to inspire the next generation of leadership.

Source: dohanews

