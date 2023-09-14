Canada’s first anti-Islamophobia official to support Muslims

SHAFAQNA-Canada’s first anti-Islamophobia official, Amira Elghawaby said that her office and the government are focused on tackling ‘rise in Islamophobic violence’.

As a “visible” Muslim woman, Amira Elghawaby, is aware that when she walks around in her neighborhood, the majority of people are respectful and supportive.

But the fear of a “tiny minority” harboring misconceptions about Muslims and acting on those harmful views lingers in her mind.

“That worries people when they are standing in their mosques and prayers, worries us when we’re out on our streets or in public transit,” she told Anadolu in a video interview.

