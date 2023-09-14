English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsCanadaFeatured 2Other News

Canada’s first anti-Islamophobia official to support Muslims

0
Canada’s first anti-Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA-Canada’s first anti-Islamophobia official, Amira Elghawaby said that her office and the government are focused on tackling ‘rise in Islamophobic violence’.

As a “visible” Muslim woman, Amira Elghawaby, is aware that when she walks around in her neighborhood, the majority of people are respectful and supportive.

But the fear of a “tiny minority” harboring misconceptions about Muslims and acting on those harmful views lingers in her mind.

“That worries people when they are standing in their mosques and prayers, worries us when we’re out on our streets or in public transit,” she told Anadolu in a video interview.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.