Saudi Arabia released its new map [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia has officially published its approved map of international borders, which was prepared by the country’s Geographic Information and Location Information Organization.

According to Shafaqna, Al-Khaleej Online reported that this map was prepared by Saudi Arabia’s Geographic Information and Location Information Organization and has been published on the organization’s website. It is accessible in both Arabic and English languages and is available in digital and design formats for media and individuals.

This organization, which represents Saudi Arabia in international organizations and conferences, has stated that the map accurately depicts the international land and maritime boundaries of the country, including its islands.

According to this report, the new Saudi Arabian map displays various essential information about Saudi Arabia, including major population centers (urban and rural), primary road networks, major industrial facilities, vegetation cover, extensive agricultural areas, and other necessary geographic data.

The new Saudi Arabian map, as mentioned, not only covers all the territory within Saudi Arabia, the countries of the Arabian Peninsula, and parts of neighboring countries outside the Arabian Peninsula but also emphasizes geographic data primarily within Saudi Arabia. It’s important to note that the name “Persian Gulf” has been altered on this map.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com