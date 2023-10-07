Shafaqna interview: “AI replaces physicians in near future”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE– Regarding artificial intelligence in medicine in future, a gastroenterologist says: Artificial intelligence is a global phenomenon and will penetrate everywhere in the world. Designers of this phenomenon believe all humans in future should make use of this possibility equally, perhaps their profit is from other productions.

Nowadays artificial intelligence is introduced as the fourth revolution in industry and economy

In an interview with Shafaqna Future, in responding to the question how artificial intelligence can be utilized in medicine, Dr. Mohammad Jafar Farahvash asserted: Nowadays artificial intelligence is introduced as the fourth revolution in industry and economy and there are many pros and cons about it. It is said that this possibility may go against humans or is in their best interest, this is a debate that exists. Many people worry that robots and computers will replace them. Artificial intelligence has entered human lives since previous years. In mobile phones, we are using a possibility via search engine that is based on artificial intelligence.

Seventy to seventy-five percent of medical diagnoses are performed accurately via artificial intelligence

By pointing out that artificial intelligence can highly be helpful in medicine, he said: because it increases accuracy. It has been observed that 70 to 75 percent of medical diagnoses are performed accurately via artificial intelligence especially in the field of gastroenterology, it is employed in endoscopy and colonoscopy and steps of diagnosis. The systems in endoscopes can present a highly accurate diagnosis and distinguish the lesion without sampling and shows its place. Some lesions are flat and the physician may not pay attention to them but with the help of this tool, they can be distinguished without sampling.

Regarding whether artificial intelligence has a special technology in medicine? Dr. Farahvash explained: it has software and hardware technology. We present a large number of previous data and give an image of a polyp or a number of lesions and pathologies to the program; so the program recognizes them. And then, we train what to distinguish by observing each lesion. Fortunately, most endoscopes of the recent decade have the capability of magnification and by pressing a button, the vessels can be observed better. By giving thousands of samples and entering the pathology report and training to the system, it can distinguish the lesion. In CT scan and MRI, through presenting the CT and MRI images to these programs and correct diagnoses to the device, they have been able to train what the diagnosis of each lesion is. This program is so accurate that distinguishes better and faster than humans.

Perhaps artificial intelligence replaces physicians in near future

Undoubtedly knowledge of artificial intelligence will certainly be verified and utilized in medicine

He added: it takes at least six months to train this to a specialist physician and endoscopist so that we can say when you take such pattern, what should the diagnosis be! But this intelligence does not need such time and it diagnoses pathology by pressing a button and gradually replaces the physician because it is more accurate and increases the speed and the possibility of error is reduced. Some companies have made these programs and sell them. Perhaps this intelligence replaces physicians in near future. Artificial intelligence has a high capability in other medical fields, research and finding the medicine, treatment methods and diagnosis methods. Since it has higher accuracy and speed. Undoubtedly this knowledge will certainly be verified and utilized in medicine. Even the individual may enter his/her information and receives the diagnosis of artificial intelligence and the medicine is sent to his address. Future is moving in this direction.

Robotic surgeries on humans can be predicted

By stating that robotic surgeries on humans can be predicted, this gastroenterologist said: artificial intelligence will be able to do this and will reach a stage where it can perform complex surgeries easily in a small space. In future, very small diagnostic devices can enter the body cells as small as zero byte and perform diagnosis. The first step is to present correct information since this intelligence is a machine and enters the information into different layers and levels via the information that it receives and uses every place. Artificial intelligence can prepare an article and it is enough to give a topic to this system so that it acts with its data. This situation will become better and better.

