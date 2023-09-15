English
Najaf Ashraf: The Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) demise anniversary held at Alawi shrine [photos]

SHAFAQNA– Pilgrims at the shrine of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf Ashraf held mourning ceremonies on the occasion of the anniversary of the passing of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

According to Shafaqna, Al-forat News Agency reported: “It is expected that the visitation of the holy shrines in Najaf al-Ashraf on the anniversary of the Prophet’s (PBUH) passing will be in the millions, just like in previous years, as hundreds of thousands of domestic and foreign pilgrims have entered Najaf Ashraf province in the past two days.”

Haidar Alesawe the head of the Supreme Committee overseeing the activities at the Holy Alawi Shrine, said: “The plan for this shrine began two days ago with the raising of mourning flags and banners in the courtyard of Haidariyah in commemoration of the anniversary of the passing of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).”

Shafaqna interview: Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) mission is to “protect human dignity”

