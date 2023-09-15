Iran warns EU against imposing new sanctions

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s foreign ministry in a statement warned the European countries against their alleged intention to impose new arms embargo against the Islamic Republic.

“The adoption of tension-creating measures will definitely complicate the management of relations between them and have a negative effect on the process of cooperation, including in negotiations to lift sanctions,” the Iranian foreign ministry said in its statement.

It added that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the decision of the European Union and 3 European countries not to fulfill their commitments by the eighth year of the JCPOA to be illegal and contrary to their commitments under the JCPOA and Resolution 2231, and an act that creates tension and is accompanied by malicious intent.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com